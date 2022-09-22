Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Stock Down 3.5 %

CTVA stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

