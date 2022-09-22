PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 2.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.11. 11,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,415,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.