Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AC opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $147,064. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

