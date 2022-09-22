Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $456.68 million, a PE ratio of 117.75 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,737.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,737.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,975,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,719,271.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.