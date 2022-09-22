Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Income Plus’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

BIPS opened at GBX 152.41 ($1.84) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The company has a market cap of £256.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,684.94. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.50 ($2.39).

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,082 ($6,140.65).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.