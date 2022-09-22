Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Articles

