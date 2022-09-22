Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Northland Power Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

