IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces $0.44 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4352 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.17 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
