Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Findev Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Findev has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Get Findev alerts:

About Findev

(Get Rating)

See Also

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.