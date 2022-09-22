Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Findev Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Findev has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
About Findev
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Findev (TNSGF)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.