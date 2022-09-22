Steem Dollars Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $943,640.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $943,640.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00013114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,633,551 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

