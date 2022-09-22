IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $757,019.47 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $757,019.47 and $1,075.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

