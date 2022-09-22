KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,233 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.26 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

