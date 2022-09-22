KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

