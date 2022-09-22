OKB Price Reaches $14.90 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $894.18 million and $26.70 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $14.90 or 0.00077990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00063585 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

