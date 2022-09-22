Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157,855.11

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $157,855.11 and $52,454.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00868812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s genesis date was March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official website is coldstack.io. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

