Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $123,378.68 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $123,378.68 and approximately $24,136.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00868812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network."

