MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Cap of $50.36 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $50.36 million and $2.55 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00868812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.