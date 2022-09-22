Sylo Market Cap Tops $7.60 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

