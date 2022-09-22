HOPR Reaches Market Cap of $13.99 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $602,521.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

