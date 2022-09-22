Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
W7L stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £93.64 million and a PE ratio of 3,287.50.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
