JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.50

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 843.94 ($10.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 953.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.66 million and a PE ratio of 279.21. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 825.49 ($9.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.25 ($18.32).

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

