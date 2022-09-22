JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.50

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 843.94 ($10.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 953.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.66 million and a PE ratio of 279.21. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 825.49 ($9.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.25 ($18.32).
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
