Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces Dividend of GBX 30

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 1.6 %

GAW opened at GBX 6,500 ($78.54) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,891.62 ($71.19) and a twelve month high of £112.80 ($136.30). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,365.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,160.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,636.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,630 ($92.19) per share, for a total transaction of £139,705.30 ($168,807.76).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.