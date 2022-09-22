Ten Entertainment Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TEG opened at GBX 199 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. The company has a market capitalization of £136.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,325.00. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

