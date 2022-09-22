Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.29. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £594.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.29.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday.

