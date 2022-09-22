Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) to Issue GBX 0.77 Dividend

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,316 ($27.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,078.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,358.54. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,172 ($38.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

