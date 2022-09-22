Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

