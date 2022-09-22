Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

