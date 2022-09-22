Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $618,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

