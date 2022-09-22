Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $238.87 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

