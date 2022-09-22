The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of BCO opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

