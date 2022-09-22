Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Downgraded by Bloom Burton to Sell

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$22.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Medexus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

