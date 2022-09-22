Mark Godsy Sells 100,000 Shares of Exro Technologies Inc (TSE:EXRO.TRT) Stock

Exro Technologies Inc (TSE:EXRO.TRT – Get Rating) Director Mark Godsy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,825.

Mark Godsy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Mark Godsy sold 1,000 shares of Exro Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mark Godsy sold 20,000 shares of Exro Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Godsy sold 10,000 shares of Exro Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$9,200.00.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

Exro Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.