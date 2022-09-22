TheStreet Downgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to C+

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

