Li-Cycle (LICY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) in the last few weeks:
- 9/21/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.
- 9/20/2022 – Li-Cycle had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Li-Cycle Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of LICY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
