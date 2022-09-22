Li-Cycle (LICY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

9/20/2022 – Li-Cycle had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LICY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Get Li-Cycle Holdings Corp alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.