Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,722,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $620.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $868.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.