Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

