Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,404 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 175,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.