Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,816 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

