Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

