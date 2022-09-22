Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.