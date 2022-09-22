Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $31,187.25 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $10,485.53.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

