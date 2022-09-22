Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 700,627 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,540,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,742,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

