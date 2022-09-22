Christopher Day Sells 670 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

