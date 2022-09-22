Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,118,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,323,000 after purchasing an additional 394,346 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

