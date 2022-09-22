Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.6 %

V opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

