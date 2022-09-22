Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $800.00

Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 800 ($9.67), with a volume of 7162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.03).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 901.25. The stock has a market cap of £282.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,017.28.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Honeycomb Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

