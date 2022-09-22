Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).
The company has a current ratio of 71.89, a quick ratio of 68.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 million and a PE ratio of 450.00.
Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.
