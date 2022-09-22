Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.50

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 32137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Safestyle UK Trading Down 16.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The company has a market cap of £29.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.33.

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

