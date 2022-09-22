Camellia (LON:CAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5,200.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,200 ($62.83) and last traded at GBX 5,300 ($64.04), with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,250 ($63.44).

Camellia Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,914.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,052.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6,226.00.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.90%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.