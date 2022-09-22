Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $167.00

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 169.75 ($2.05), with a volume of 12531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.10).

Majedie Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £89.97 million and a P/E ratio of -14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

